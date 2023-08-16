Editorial writer Alex Fryer couldn’t be further from the truth in his editorial on University of Washington football being about a brand and not people.

From the beginning, the focus of UW athletic director Jen Cohen and the UW athletic department was to provide the best possible experience for student athletes. As college sports changed over the past years, the options to move forward in a positive way became fewer and fewer. The UW sponsors teams in dozens of men’s and women’s NCAA-sanctioned sports that benefit from football revenue.

I applaud the UW for examining the viable options for the program and making the best choice for its student athletes. To insinuate that this was done for a “brand” or simply for money is totally missing the big picture of the changing landscape of college athletics.

Gary D. Helling, Bellevue