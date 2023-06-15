Re: “Why Ed Secretary Cardona backed out of UW commencement speech” [June 12, Local News]:

Shame on U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s last-minute failure to fulfill his commitment to 7,000 grads and tens of thousands of their family and friends. His bogus excuse not to cross the picket line was not even consistent with the behavior of some of the striking students — who were attending their graduation that day. He failed them too.

A special shame on U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal for grandstanding once again with a large public figure for her own free publicity.

David Perrin, Everett