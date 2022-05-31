Re: “As children called 911, police waited outside in hallway” [May 28, A1]: It took over an hour for professionally trained officers on the scene at Robb Elementary to stop a lone gunman. Meanwhile, children still alive lay among the dead bodies of their classmates and teachers. Two called 911 pleading in whispers for help, yet armed officers stood by.

In the days after I had to navigate discussing the unthinkable, trying to afford the 8- and 9-year-olds in my class the ability to feel safe at school. There is no playbook or lesson plan for those conversations. The stark truth is they should never have to happen in American classrooms.

What is the justification for the sale of guns that have the sole purpose of killing in mass?

Should schools become military-style fortressed institutions, or do we limit access to the kind of weapons that allowed an 18-year-old to walk into an elementary school and kill 19 children and two teachers?

Until we address these questions our country will continue to have parents, children and school staff worrying and wondering: “Will we be the next Robb Elementary?”

Deanna Baldi, Seattle