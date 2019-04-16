The recent near tragedy in which collapsing utility poles injured and could have killed people in their path highlights the imperative of Seattle City Light and other utilities to abandon the outmoded practice of hanging wires from utility poles and to implement a new policy of placing existing and new electrical lines underground, out of reach of most natural elements and human contact.

The initial monetary costs of doing so may be high but would be offset by savings incurred by eliminating the need for utility poles, the almost continuous requirement for repair of downed power lines, and the constant threat to public health and safety associated with power outages and/or coming in contact with live wires.

We strongly urge City Light to lead the way in addressing this urgent need, thereby securing safer, more reliable and more environmentally sound access to electrical power for everyone.

Jim Woods, Seattle