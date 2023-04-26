Re: “U.S. Postal Service squeezes the free press” [April 18, Opinion]:

Kudos to The Seattle Times for opposing steep rate increases proposed by the United States Postal Service.

The Times reports cost hikes for mailing newspapers the past two years already total nearly 24%, a hard hit for any industry, but especially difficult for newspapers, which are experiencing perhaps the worst of times. Compounding the problem is the newspaper-carrier shortage that has led to more publishers resorting to mail delivery.

As The Times noted, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and others recognized the essential value newspapers provided our young democracy and took steps to ensure Americans far and wide had ready access to the crucial information the publications provided.

A recent study by the League of Women Voters of Washington underscores the significance of access to information that newspapers traditionally have offered, including details about decisions by city councils, school trustees, county councilors and state lawmakers. Responsible newspapers also help citizens make informed decisions at the ballot box. What’s more, newspapers are key vehicles for disseminating accurate public health information and keeping watch on government spending.

According to the League study, Washington State University professor Benjamin Shors labels the newspaper crisis not a journalism problem, but a democracy problem.

Dee Anne Finken, Vancouver