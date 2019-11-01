You may not think much about the cheese on your taco, the milk in your coffee, or dairy products shipped around the world, but I do.

I’m a dairy farmer near Enumclaw, one of 410 across the state. Last year, 1 out of every 6 gallons of milk produced in the U.S. was exported. That supports an estimated 57,000 jobs in Washington and creates more than $3.5 billion in direct economic impact. Our reliance on global markets is why I’ve been closely watching the debate over the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

USMCA would replace the current NAFTA treaty, offering a better deal for U.S. workers and fairer trade for everyone. It will enhance dairy trade with Mexico and open new opportunities for dairy in Canada. It was agreed to more than a year ago — the next step is congressional approval.

Dairy farming is a fulfilling job, but it’s hard. The survival of our farm requires dependable, growing markets for U.S. dairy products. USMCA can help our farm — and farms across our state — thrive for years to come.

From my farm, it seems a simple enough, common-sense task. We are asking for Congress to work together and pass USMCA. Soon.

Mike Krainick, Enumclaw