Re: “Democrats, White House reach accord on new NAFTA” [Dec. 10, A5]:

According to the Sierra Club, the deal falls far short of the fundamental changes that Democrats and environmental groups have consistently said are needed to curb NAFTA’s environmental damage.

When we are facing the greatest existential crisis known to humankind, it’s unacceptable that the agreement fails to include binding climate standards. And because the deal fails to include meaningful limits on air and water pollution, it would encourage more corporations to dump their pollution in border communities and to outsource jobs.

The deal will prolong President Donald Trump’s polluting legacy well after he is out of office.

Selden Prentice, Seattle