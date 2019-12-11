Re: “New shark pavilion would anchor waterfront revamp”:

The article states, “Aquarium leaders say the addition is needed … to educate … about human- and climate-related threats …”

How long are we going to perpetuate the false narrative that trapping sentient animals in an unnatural and stressful environment for their entire lives is a good way to educate humans on what needs to be done to save them?

Why do we teach children it is OK to terrify, trap, cage and display any wild animals of our choosing for entertainment?

Seattle is home to many of the world’s top technology and gaming companies.

Surely we could instead develop a world-class virtual-reality “tank” as a kinder and far more effective educational tool, incorporating images of “the blob” and other human impacts that cannot be represented by a “martini glass” of sharks in the sky.

We can do better!

Mary Muller, Seattle