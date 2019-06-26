Re: “Clear Sky program gave me the Native community I lacked”:
It was a breath of fresh air to hear a student’s voice and learn about Native youth. It connects me, also, given the similar lack of community I felt moving around the U.S. when my dad worked for Boeing.
These autobiographical stories of hope, discovery, difficulty and connection are good news that we can really appreciate these days.
Irene Danysh, Burien
