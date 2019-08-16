I grew up on a “stump ranch” in rural southeast Alaska, in a gun culture. However, after spending nearly 40 years in foreign countries, my attitude to private gun ownership has changed 180° — I now advocate outlawing private ownership of all handguns and semiautomatic long guns, similar to what was done for machine guns and sawed-off shotguns in the 1930s. However, with the Supreme Court’s present makeup, passing such laws has proven to be a wasted effort.

Therefore, it seems that a Constitutional Amendment is the only way to go. I would advocate repealing the Second Amendment — unfortunately, that’s impossible in the near-term.

The Second Amendment clearly applies only to “well regulated militias,” and it is tragic that our “gun fanatics” insist on applying it to the entire population. The late justice John Paul Stevens, in his book “Six Amendments: How and Why We Should Change the Constitution,” proposes adding five words to the existing Second Amendment, which would then read:

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms when serving in the Militia shall not be infringed.

Loren Howerter, Sequim