Re: “Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit” [Feb. 10, Nation & World Politics]:

I am sick and tired of learning every single day about yet one more Neanderthal-minded effort to ban everything a woman can do to protect herself against unwanted pregnancy.

Why, oh, why is there never a single legislative proposal or lawsuit to ban men’s access to Viagra and other pills that enhance men’s ability to impregnate women and young girls?

Why never anything to restrict men?

We all know the answer, but this needs to be asked anyway.

Christine Ryland, Seattle