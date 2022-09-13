Re: “UW Regents vote to divest from fossil fuels by 2027” [Sept. 9, Local News]:

The cost of a college education has become out of reach for many people unwilling to assume large student-loan debt. The Board of Regents at the taxpayer-owned University of Washington should be more concerned about making a quality education affordable again rather than pandering to the wishes of student activists representing just 4% of UW’s student population.

The motivation and technology for reducing our economy’s reliance on fossil fuels is already well embedded in American business. The regents should leave investment decisions to the professionals and make affordable education a bigger priority than virtue signaling gestures that may only reduce endowment fund earnings without achieving measurable benefits.

Bob Stevens, Seattle