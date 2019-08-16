I support universal background checks on all firearm sales with this provision: A firearm seller could be liable as an accomplice if the weapon was used in a subsequent crime. A seller would be protected from liability with a documented background check on the purchaser. A firearm owner who had a weapon stolen would be protected if the theft was reported to the police (a surprising number of thefts are not).
While red-flag laws appear to be necessary, there are issues. Certainly such actions need review by a court. But we need to overcome the stigma of talking about mental health and behavioral issues and getting those about whom we are concerned help. Perhaps a 911 type system where a mental-health professional could respond to individuals at a lower level of concern than the current “clear and present danger to self or others.”
Other actions: A week waiting period for all firearm purchases. Banning assault style weapons (with a buyback program?). Or an age limit on such sales (except for law enforcement and active/honorably discharged military personnel). And/or limit magazines to 10 rounds.
Richard Emery, member, Mukilteo City Council
