Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is wrong in his many statements on unions.

Unions are fundamentally democratic organizations. Union members elect their representatives, have a voice in the direction of their locals and vote on their agreements and contracts.

Schultz, smart as he is, should know this. One can only conclude he is using his bully pulpit to fling misinformation far and wide.

Todd Kester, Snohomish, Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Worker local 324 Legislative Representative