After the 1991 split of the Soviet Union, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons, bombers, long-range missiles and most of the navy that it inherited from the Soviet Union with assurances of Slavic brotherly love from Russia. Ukraine, Belarus and Russia were all part of a mutual-support treaty.

Ukraine intended to be a peaceful nation with a minimal military. Russia stabbed Ukraine in the back, first in 2014 and then again this year. If Ukraine had kept the military forces that it inherited from the Soviets, Russia would not have dared attack.

Robert L. Michelson, Seattle

