I watch the siege of Ukraine with the same emotions I would have witnessing my young son bullied on a playground. The gratuitous violence of the bully offends every human sensibility in me. I would be proud if, after exhausting peaceful options, my son rose to the occasion and dealt the bully such an ignominious defeat that he — it’s almost always a he — never bullied again.

In 2022, we all have opportunities to contribute to that outcome in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin, on the bleeding edge of 19th-century thinking, does not grasp that in 2022 greatness is not real estate and a big stick. Every person on Earth offended by the Russian government’s behavior can donate through multiple organizations, charitable and otherwise, to teach Putin that today people matter and bullies of any scale will not be tolerated.

Help fund relief efforts and, more to the point, fill Ukraine’s war chest (see, for example, the National Bank of Ukraine’s website). Help Ukraine smack down the Russian bully bear even if our governments are too cowed to act. Make this the first war where the world’s people, if not their countries, united to teach the bully a lesson.

Roger Kramer, Seattle