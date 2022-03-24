It is disturbing that the U.S. and European countries are not doing what is necessary to save Ukraine. We are afraid of starting WWIII. Look at history. If the U.S. had gotten involved earlier, WWII might have been averted. We thought any war at that time would stay on the other side of the Atlantic. Meanwhile, much of Europe was being ravaged — like what is happening to Ukraine now.

WWIII will not be averted by ignoring what Russia is doing to Ukraine. Yes, we are sending aid in the way of weapons, money, relief for disparaged people and technical help. We are imposing economic sanctions on Russia. Those actions are not going to stop Vladimir Putin. We seem to be OK that Putin will get Ukraine.

Let’s not be deluded by heartwarming accounts of Ukrainian bravery, achieving occasional victories over this heartless aggressor. This is going to be a war of attrition; the numbers are overwhelmingly in favor of Putin.

Do not expect Putin to stop with Ukraine. If we don’t get involved, for example impose a no-fly zone, this is likely to escalate beyond Ukraine.

Putin has bluffed us. It is time to call the bluff.

Steve and Claudia Anderson, Wenatchee