Re: “Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request” [Oct. 3, Nation]:

Thank you to President Joe Biden, may he “live long and prosper,” as he joins the Ukrainians in defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To those who oppose continuing support for the Ukrainian people’s efforts, I repeat the words of a friend of mine, whose son is about to join the Marines: “I would much rather sacrifice my tax dollars than my son, as the Ukrainians have done! They are keeping the world safe for democracy, and we owe them a debt of gratitude — and our tax dollars.”

Wake up, people! Please!

Elisabeth Tiernan, Burien

