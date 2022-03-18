Re: “As war rages, a struggle to balance energy crunch and climate crisis” [March 10, Business]:

It is essential to consider these existential challenges together, because each will determine the future of our world. I appreciate the balancing, described by so many leaders and scientists, of meeting short-term needs for fuel to minimize suffering while maintaining focus on the essential long-term goals of reducing carbon emissions.

This is our time to invest in our children and grandchildren; to find within ourselves the selflessness to sacrifice a little for them and for those suffering tyranny at the hands of an autocrat; and to be, as our parents and grandparents were, a great generation. This is the time to leverage beautiful and mighty innovation and resolve that Americans can muster to pivot from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy.

We can do it. Lives are being lost before our eyes in Ukraine, and we can help by putting up with higher prices at the pump and supporting our nation’s will to transition to sustainable energy sources. One step is to put a price on carbon emissions in a way that returns revenue to citizens.

Gene E. Robertson, Mercer Island