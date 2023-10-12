Much has been much written comparing the war in Ukraine to other historic wars such as that in Vietnam or Afghanistan. It is well we should look to history for guidance. I suggest, however, that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should be compared to Adolf Hitler’s conquest of Europe.

The failure to stop Hitler earlier in his conquests led directly to World War II. There is no reason Russian President Vladimir Putin would stop at Ukraine if he is successful. After rearming he would feel free to march against Poland, the Baltics and the rest of Eastern Europe. If we let him get away with taking Ukraine, NATO will not seem like a barrier to his design.

The West must stand firm and stop the barbarian in his tracks.

David Blessing, Port Ludlow