Re: “An endgame for Ukraine” [June 9, Opinion]:

Thanks for printing Bret Stephens’ excellent column outlining processes and outcomes for Ukraine.

Contrast President Joe Biden’s “fluctuating willingness” assistance with President Franklin Roosevelt’s leadership and all-out efforts to aid Britain in 1939-1941 in the face of neutrality laws. I agree with Stephens that an unmistakable Russian battlefield defeat should be the goal; standoffs will only result in endless conflict.

If Ukraine achieves a clear military victory, then my hope is that the humiliation will result in reassessment by Russian military leadership to neutralize or overthrow Putin. Negotiating with current Russian authority is useless; decisions in this situation must be reached on the battlefield.

John Bordenet, Redmond, LTC, U.S. Army (retired)