By
The Seattle Times

Re: “An endgame for Ukraine” [June 9, Opinion]:

Thanks for printing Bret Stephens’ excellent column outlining processes and outcomes for Ukraine.

Contrast President Joe Biden’s “fluctuating willingness” assistance with President Franklin Roosevelt’s leadership and all-out efforts to aid Britain in 1939-1941 in the face of neutrality laws. I agree with Stephens that an unmistakable Russian battlefield defeat should be the goal; standoffs will only result in endless conflict.

If Ukraine achieves a clear military victory, then my hope is that the humiliation will result in reassessment by Russian military leadership to neutralize or overthrow Putin. Negotiating with current Russian authority is useless; decisions in this situation must be reached on the battlefield.

John Bordenet, Redmond, LTC, U.S. Army (retired)

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories