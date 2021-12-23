Re: “Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands” [Dec. 18, Nation & World]:

The Biden administration needs to ignore Moscow’s demands and publicly state that direct U.S. military intervention is a possible consequence for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration’s current policy of threatening economic sanctions and providing military aid to Ukraine will do little to deter President Vladimir Putin. To demonstrate resolve, President Joe Biden will need to deploy aircraft carrier strike groups to the Mediterranean and Baltic Seas. Putin responds only to strength, and a U.S. military response is the response Putin fears. When faced with overwhelming U.S. military might, Putin will stand down.

Why is standing up for Ukraine — a country many Americans know little about — critical to our national security? China is watching. If the U.S. response does not prevent an invasion of Ukraine, the Chinese will undoubtedly view that as a license to invade Taiwan at the earliest opportunity. Two flagrant violations of international sovereignty will completely undermine the post-World War II international system that brought unprecedented prosperity to billions of people.

Countries such as China and Russia will likely continue to make additional territorial incursions, bolster authoritative regimes and undo decades of hard work and sacrifice by freedom loving people around the world.

Alexander Dugald Stewart, Tacoma