As most of the world is watching in disbelief the events in Ukraine unfold, I am thinking about all those refugees who came before:

• Refugees from Afghanistan who escaped their country with absolutely nothing, now having to prove that they should be eligible for political asylum.

• Refugees from Syria, who are left to drown trying to reach safety.

• Refugees stuck in refugee camps, one of which has burned down twice, without any hope of making it to a European Union state.

• Refugees for whom a law, drawn up in 2001 in the aftermath of the Balkan wars, was not approved.

• Refugees for whom the implementation of that law would have made the difference between life and death.

All these refugees arriving at EU borders escaped from war-torn countries. The only difference is the color of their skin. It took the arrival of Caucasians to implement a law that could have saved so many lives.

So no, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Europe does not stand by those in need of protection, as you so generously declared. You only stand by those who have to right skin color.

Christiane Khairzada, Mill Creek