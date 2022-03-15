Everyone wants to help Ukraine, everyone wants to do more, but no one can agree on what to do. We are not listening to the Ukrainians. They have told us what they need, a no-fly zone and offensive weapons. But we are told by our leaders that if we establish a no-fly zone, or give the Ukrainians fighter jets, it will anger Vladimir Putin. Like a spoiled child who is used to getting his own way, Putin is now throwing a violent tantrum. By threatening to use nuclear weapons, and thereby intimidating the West, he has gained the upper hand.

Putin is a murderous bully, but he’s not suicidal. Like all bullies, the only way to deal with him is to stand up to him. The alternative narrative, one in which we hold back full support for Ukraine and watch the slaughter because we are afraid of Putin’s threats, is an enormous blunder. Murderous bullies never stop.

Our choice is clear, do we stand by and watch Putin decimate Ukraine, or do we give the Ukrainians the help they need to fight this Russian aggression?

Wilhemina Condon, Seattle