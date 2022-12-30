Ukraine’s history is too much a history of betrayal. As columnist Hal Brands and cartoonist David Horsey warn: For Ukraine, betrayal remains a fatal risk [“Will U.S. pay the price for Zelenskyy’s victory?” and “A wartime leader meets the moment,” Dec. 23, Opinion].

Ukraine has always relied on allies in its struggle to avoid subjugation by its more powerful neighbors. And it does again today.

In the 17th century, repeated betrayals drove Ukraine into the arms of an ersatz ally, the Prince of Muscovy, who promptly proclaimed Ukraine was a subject, not an ally. And so, Ukraine remained bound until 1991 when, by an overwhelming vote of its people, Ukraine finally broke free. Now the modern Prince of Muscovy, Vladimir Putin, demands Ukraine cease to exist as a sovereign nation and its land and people be delivered into his hands. What he cannot have he destroys.

Will we betray Ukraine? Both Russians and Ukrainians — hardened by the horrors of their histories — know how to suffer and endure. Do we?

Today the conjoined fates of Ukraine, the United States and governments of, by and for the people around the world hang on the answer to that question.

Denby M. Barnett, Seattle