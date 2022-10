Re: “Liberal Democrats withdraw letter to Biden that urged him to rethink Ukraine strategy” [Oct. 25, Nation & World Politics]:

It isn’t enough for Rep. Pramila Jayapal to say “oops, we didn’t mean it” or “it was the staff’s fault.” There is no gain to be had by negotiating with tyrants as history has proved more than once. This is another “peace in our time” moment. An apology that begins with “I made a mistake” is in order.

H. Randall Webb, Tacoma (lifelong, proud liberal Democrat)