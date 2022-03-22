Re: “I wish the 58% of Russians supporting Putin could have met my Russian-born mom” [March 18, A1]:

As you look at the face of a frightened little girl in Ukraine, clutching her mother’s hand, shoved around on a train-station platform, you see my face. Except go back to 1944, when my mother, my little brother and I were fleeing Russian soldiers who at that time were brutalizing my Lithuania. Russian planes bombed the fishing boats, filled with us refugees, then strafed and bombed the trains that were taking us to perceived safety.

My father, Juozas Bertulis, also was gone, forced to dig trenches on the Russian front. Would we ever see him again? Even once we had reached Austria — more bombing, hiding in bunkers, burning buildings, charred bodies, hunger and the ubiquitous hatred toward us refugees from the East, those damned “sub-humans.”

The war’s end vanished all hope of ever returning home, now Soviet Russian. And those little Ukrainian girls of today, what will their future be? What scars will they carry? For how many years? Generations?

Ina Bertulyte Bray, Seattle