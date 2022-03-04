From 2005-08, I had the honor of serving alongside the Ukrainian Army in Kosovo as part of the multinational peacekeeping Kosovo Force (KFOR). Professional relationships soon turned into personal friendships, and I found myself in discussions of comparative governmental systems, especially American constitutional government, both pros and cons. The Ukrainian soldiers were eager students of “democracy,” the new system that was being offered to their country as an alternative to Soviet totalitarianism. I have no doubt that the understanding of democracy of these few Ukrainian soldiers, multiplied by millions of like-minded countrymen, led to the rejection of repression under the Vladimir Putin-installed Viktor Yanukovych government in 2014. Subsequent Ukrainian presidents Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelenskiy have been able to strengthen the young Ukrainian democracy with European Union guidance under their Association Agreement.

The only threat that Ukraine poses to Putin’s Russia is the example of a nearby Slavic people rejecting traditional regional strongman dictatorship. If Putin does not nip Ukraine in the bud, the Russian people may just rise to eliminate the privileged kleptocracy that Putin leads. Valiant Ukrainians deserve all the help that America and the West can give them to preserve their young democracy.

Hans Aschenbach, Bellevue