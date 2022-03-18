For those of us who come from war-torn countries, the images of Ukrainians fleeing their homeland and the destruction of their country are especially painful. The unjustifiable invasion reminds us of the dangerous world we live in and the geopolitical game superpowers engage in.

In his State of the Union, President Joe Biden laid out the U.S. foreign policy toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, as important as the war in Ukraine is at this time in history, I call into question the president’s silence on the plight of the people of Afghanistan after the U.S.’s 20-year occupation in the name of the “war on terror,” as well as the ongoing wars in Yemen and Syria.

With millions of Syrian, Yemeni, Iraqi and Afghan refugees, we should demand that the U.S. does not, once again, default to militarism and bring us to the brink of war where the consequences will be catastrophic for the world. It is time to learn from the mistakes in the past and choose diplomacy.

Someireh Amirfaiz, Bellevue