I completely agree with the Biden administration’s decision to ban Russian oil in light of Vladimir Putin’s horrific attack on Ukraine. However, as gas prices climb quickly, three thoughts come to mind:

• How much are these price hikes due to the oil industry using the ban as cover to increase profits, as the United States counts on Russian oil for less than 10% of its imports?

• As many Republicans cry “drill, drill, drill,” they are tone-deaf to the fact that our global climate continues to deteriorate at an alarming rate because of fossil-fuel consumption. Even now, residents are fleeing and nonessential personnel have been evacuated as natural gas leaks from the ConocoPhillips pipeline in Alaska. Now is the time to radically turn toward renewable-energy sources.

• What is an inconvenience for some is an impossibility for others. Those who will suffer the most from gas-price hikes are the working poor. Many Seattle workers can’t afford to live here. I have written to President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray calling on our government to offer subsidies to low-wage commuters who are unable to use mass transit. I ask my fellow citizens to do the same.

The Rev. Katy Lloyd, Seattle