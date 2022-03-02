NATO was formed to counter Soviet aggression and to blunt communist expansion into Europe.

While the alliance may have eroded and been atrophied over the past 30 years, I hope that the events of this past week will serve to reinforce that freedom’s continued existence can only be ensured with the vigilance and unity of everyone committed to liberty’s success.

The free world and democracy’s strength after WWII is in our alliances — and our cooperation and unity — set against the cynicism of the autocracy and the dictatorship of tyrants.

We should all be encouraged that when presented with the prospect of Russian expansion into Europe that our alliances have worked as intended, because citizens can so easily be turned into subjects.

Stephen Crotts, Edmonds