Re: “Why MAGA wants to betray Ukraine” [Oct. 4, Opinion]:

I’m a 94-year-old who served my draft hitch but was lucky to escape being shot at in Korea and Vietnam. I am not a Republican of any variety and I usually admire columnist Paul Krugman. But I’m worried about Ukraine turning into another Vietnam or worse.

I sympathize with the Ukrainians but as was the case with the South Vietnamese, I don’t see them defeating the Russians without significant additional foreign intervention, especially by the U.S. Krugman’s piece suggests to me we will become more and more involved to the point our national pride precludes withdrawing short of a military resolution, which, as in Vietnam, might not be to our liking. In that scenario, I see no exit strategy and think we better not get more deeply involved going forward. I don’t want President Joe Biden to do another President Lyndon Johnson.

Wilbert C. “Wil” Anderson, Seattle