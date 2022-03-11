While I am as appalled as anyone by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, I am equally appalled by those urging the U.S. to intervene militarily or to increase military spending or arms sales in response.

Sending more weapons to Ukraine or its neighbors will only deepen the crisis and make diplomacy more difficult. And the annual U.S. military budget is already more than 10 times larger than Russia’s.

War is never the solution, and more weapons won’t end the violence. Diplomacy is the only way this war will end.

I urge our members of Congress instead to call for increased funding for U.S., United Nations, and other international and multilateral peace-building agencies and efforts in order to support diplomatic solutions to the conflict in Ukraine.

Jonathan W. Brown, Seattle