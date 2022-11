Re: “For U.S., Ukraine isn’t Libya or Afghanistan” [Nov. 6, Opinion]:

As a Vietnam veteran, I unequivocally support Ukrainians defense of their homeland.

When I think about the past wars America has been involved in, Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam, too, I want to shout: “Finally, a war that is just and righteous for us to support!”

It really makes me wish I was 18 again so I could, hopefully, help the Ukrainians’ in some way.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park