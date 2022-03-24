How do gas prices compare around the world? A quick web search brings up answers. There are articles on the price of crude, supply and demand, gas taxes, inflation, war, commodity traders, the value of the American dollar.

I don’t understand the connections of these things well, but I do understand that no one government can forestall a rise in gas prices now.

Those of us who want to support Ukraine can do so with this belt tightening. Other people are more reliant on car transportation than I, but finger pointing will not help the situation. I and others felt WWII impacts on prices and availabilities. Could a coupon program be set up soon enough to be effective for those in dire need?

I feel we have taken our low gas prices for granted for so long, they’ve become a misplaced birthright. International cost comparisons would showcase our luck.

Americans are resilient. We can do this!

Margaret Ellsworth, Redmond