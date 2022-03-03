Vladimir Putin’s forces may eventually overwhelm Ukraine, given the sheer difference in troops and resources. But it is equally disheartening to know that we still have U.S. citizens cheering on the Russian forces as they push on.

We are all free to voice such support, but we should all recognize that this freedom was purchased by our ancestor’s blood in the defense of democracy.

The now infamous question raised by Fox News host Tucker Carlson just before the invasion — questioning why we should care about Ukraine — did not age well.

Too many in the hijacked GOP have been silent for too long on topics of white nationalism, authoritarian rule, and the reprehensible scheme to overthrow our free and fair election.

If there is a chance to restore honor and integrity in our political system, perhaps Russia’s invasion of a sovereign nation can serve as the catalyst.

May Ukraine’s resolve unite us at home and may its quest for freedom remind us how sacred it is.

Greg Lang, Bellevue