Transportation network companies such as Lyft and Uber are a downtown congestion curative, not a cause, as asserted by a Seattle Department of Transporation spokeswoman in “How popular are Uber, Lyft in Seattle?”

Absent TNCs, most of their clientele would reluctantly opt for private vehicle trips, not buses or light rail. What’s not to like about reliable, low-cost transportation without parking hassles and expense?

Plus, the typical late model TNC vehicle, e.g., a Prius Hybrid, is very fuel efficient and environmentally friendly. Using TNCs’ economical shared-trip and carpool options reduces downtown gridlock with one trip replacing two or more private vehicle trips.

May the TNCs take us all for a ride … in the very best sense!

Dave Carlstrom, Seattle