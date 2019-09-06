Re: “Seattle’s taxis are hanging on as Uber and Lyft lose billions” [Sept. 2, Business]:

Nice article about Seattle’s conventional taxis. I wish them well. As a matter of fact I would like to see Uber and Lyft banned from the taxi marketplace. They use Seattle’s publicly funded streets but require a smartphone to access services.

If you don’t own a smartphone or can’t pay for their data plans, you’re out of luck. Not everybody owns a smartphone, but we all pay taxes to maintain streets. How is this fair for all Seattle residents?

Imagine the outcry if Metro suddenly decided to require its customers to use smartphones to pay their bus fare. No smartphone, no ride. Unthinkable!

Let’s run Uber and Lyft out of town and reclaim Seattle’s streets for the general public.

Jeffrey Weiser, Redmond