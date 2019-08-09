President Donald Trump and his National Rifle Association supporters argue that the problem of mass shootings in the United States has its roots in mental illness, not the abundance of high-capacity automatic and semi-automatic weapons meant for war.

I’d note that mental illness is also present in other Western industrialized nations. But no one else comes close to our current rate of gun violence.

If assault weapons and their horrific allure to troubled minds aren’t the major causative factors, what is?

Steve Jenning, Bainbridge Island