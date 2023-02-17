Re: “Problems at the post office” [Feb. 5, A1]:

The U.S. Postal Service has faced blistering criticism with increasing pressures to reform and modernize the system. Without a doubt, locally and nationally, the USPS offers myriad services and career opportunities. The system has been a part of all Americans’ lives and is readily available, with added pressure to adapt to new demands, especially the deluge of parcels and packages. Admittedly, we don’t always find our mail at the same hour daily, but reliably it gets there.

Without an insider’s view of USPS operations, we cannot complain. The USPS could use modern technology and equipment to sort, identify and track our mail. But we do know we send something and it gets there, whether around the block or the world.

Let’s recognize the USPS for the services we currently enjoy, and support any and all efforts to improve the system, and the daily circulation of mail and parcels.

I look forward to the occasional good news in the mail, knowing bills are a certainty. Perhaps the bill is due on supporting and sustaining the great American institution.

Joseph P. Dyczkowski, Tacoma