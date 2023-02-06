Re: “Problems at the post office” [Feb. 5, A1]:

The evidence is plain to see when our carrier here in Wallingford trudges up the steps long after dark, or occasionally shows up not at all.

I would love to help. Often the postal delivery brings us nothing of value. Junk mail dominates our mail box. Why not give mail recipients the option of four delivery days per week? Those useless flyers and solicitations go straight to the recycle bin. I, for one, don’t need them to show up six times every week.

Scott Newcombe, Seattle