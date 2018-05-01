Thanks. Jon Talton, for describing the egregious congressional order that is crippling our U.S. Postal Service [“The real problems facing the Postal Service,” Business, April 29].
Congress’ 2006 order requiring the USPS to pre-fund 75 years of retiree health and pension benefits was an excellent example of big corporations’ influence on our commons.
Republicans have long stated they want to drag our government into the bathroom and drown it.
This legislation to drown the USPS (and support the private corporations like UPS and FedEX) shows us this intention in action.
Linda Brewster, Port
