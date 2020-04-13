Re: “White House rejects bailout for U.S. Postal Service battered by coronavirus” [April 11, Nation]:

Like many, many Americans, I depend on the post office to deliver my seven medications each month. In this time of quarantine, in our home we depend even more on the post to deliver what we need so we can continue to stay at home as much as possible.

The cynical attempt by President Donald Trump to bankrupt the U.S. Postal Service at a time when more and more jurisdictions are turning to vote-by-mail is especially heinous.

The postal service must be funded and secure for the foreseeable future.

Wendell Ricketts, Seattle