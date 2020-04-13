What curious timing. President Donald Trump and the Republicans oppose more funding for the U.S. Postal Service, which is scheduled to go broke this summer. Could it be because without the postal service, there can be no mail-in balloting in our elections, which they also oppose as part of their flagrant program of voter suppression?

The postal service never was and never will be totally self-funded. Article 1 Section 8 of our Constitution enumerates the powers of Congress. Specifically, it includes establishing post offices, right along with maintaining an army and a navy. Congress needs to quit shirking its duty to provide for this essential service.

Jim Lutz, Seattle