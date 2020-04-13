The issue regarding funding for the U.S. Postal Service needs to be addressed and soon. This is an organization that not only employs hundreds of thousands, many of them veterans and people of color, but provides package and letter delivery to rural areas that would otherwise be left behind. It provides these services for significantly less than a private company would. In addition, mail carriers provide daily contact with many folks who would otherwise be forgotten. While we’re at it, let’s bring back postal banking. People need it badly.

As a constituent of Washington state, I implore Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, and Rep. Kim Schrier to save the USPS. We should not allow it to fail and subsequently be privatized.

Jared Robinson, Issaquah