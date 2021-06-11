Re: “ ‘BIPOC’ erases by omission Latinos like me” [June 5, Opinion]:

I believe contributor Carlos B. Gil has made a good point about how using portmanteau acronyms such as BIPOC puts us in peril of not properly recognizing all minorities within our country.

I waited for someone to speak up after Donald Trump’s infamous 2015 escalator speech, then I finally emailed the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) to ask them if they were going to publicly speak out against Trump’s outrageous remarks. I thought they might have the prestige to make an impact. I came to realize that they are not as relevant to younger generations.

It may be time for ethnically diverse organizations to find a way to unite and find common ground.

Thomas J. Munyon, Marysville