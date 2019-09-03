Medicare for All would be better than what we have right now. However, Medicare doesn’t cover all expenses, and it’s necessary to obtain supplementary insurance.

If you have a serious medical condition, despite having all that coverage, you can end up paying thousands of dollars. I worry that one day I may need to sell my house to cover medical expenses.

With so many in our country with no coverage at all, it’s time to investigate a health-care system other civilized countries offer their citizens.

Marilyn Little, Freeland