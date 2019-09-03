Medicare for All would be better than what we have right now. However, Medicare doesn’t cover all expenses, and it’s necessary to obtain supplementary insurance.
If you have a serious medical condition, despite having all that coverage, you can end up paying thousands of dollars. I worry that one day I may need to sell my house to cover medical expenses.
With so many in our country with no coverage at all, it’s time to investigate a health-care system other civilized countries offer their citizens.
Marilyn Little, Freeland
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.