Re: “The owner of Bremerton Office Machine Company finds focus and fulfillment among timeworn typewriters — and their fans” [Feb. 27, Pacific NW Magazine]:

Visiting Bremerton Office Machine on July 31, 2020, changed the trajectory of my life. I purchased an impeccably restored 1946 Smith Corona typewriter as a pre-divorce, pandemic gift to self, not knowing at the time whether I would survive either one.

In a single transaction, I secured a mechanism to both capture my grief and lift my spirits. The sturdy typewriter gave me a reason to get out of bed in the morning. I started waking before sunrise to embrace the day.

The uncertainty of the past two years was unbearable at times. My instinct was to turn inward. The typewriting saved my life. The sound of the keys striking the platen provided a reliable rhythm in the chaos I inhabited.

The thing is, I think I might be in love with my typewriter. Thank you, Paul Lundy, for doing what you do and enabling writers like me to find joy. I am slowly finding my way back to myself. Soon all will be right in my world — question mark? I can’t know for sure, but I hope.

Augusta Oline Henao, Bainbridge Island