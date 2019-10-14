In Southern California, the utility company, in an attempt to avoid a spark in its equipment setting off a wildfire during the Santa Ana winds, shut off the power, leaving customers in the dark.

Seattle City Light had a problem when several of its utility poles toppled like dominoes.

Power lines in the Northwest and elsewhere are at risk during windstorms, leading to power outages and the inherent danger for workers sent out to fix the problems.

There is little hope that these challenges, including legal claims against utilities for damages, will ever be a distant memory.

I believe utility companies — and their customers — would profit by updating their business models, and turning to solar power for solutions. Not just for their bottom line, but also for the health of the planet and its population.

Lindsay Patricia Allen, Renton